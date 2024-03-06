WWE legend John Cena gives his honest opinion about AEW

John Cena has undoubtedly built a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself in WWE, and he recently spoke about the Stamford-based company’s competitor, AEW.

The 16-time World Champion has proven time and time again why he is the best sports entertainer. Cena is busy with his life in Hollywood, but The Chain Gang Soldier returns to the ring whenever he gets a chance to entertain his WWE fans.

Cena recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to speak on a variety of topics. During his interview, The Cenation Leader was asked about one of WWE’s top competitors, AEW.

The former WWE Champion did not say anything negative about the Jacksonville-based promotion. Instead, he noted that it was good to have competition for the Stamford-based promotion.

"There’s room for competition and competition is great. Just because you don’t wear the company brand I have doesn’t mean you are a bad performer," John Cena said.

Expand Tweet

The 16-time World Champion was spotted with former AEW World Champion MJF on the red carpet during the premiere of The Iron Claw last year. The duo's photo blew the wrestling internet as fans could not contain themselves. The Doctor of Thuganomics revealed what he told MJF during their meeting in the interview.

John Cena reflected on his WWE debut

John Cena has never backed off from criticizing himself whenever he did not perform well. During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Champion spoke about how his debut was not the best.

Cena noted that he was not ready to play the gimmick that he was handed. He did not have the right attitude, and that affected his initial presentation on television. It did not allow him to exhibit himself at the highest level.

“I think the things that they share in common are gratitude, grit, perseverance, and humility. So, John Cena in 2002 gets to go out and fight Kurt Angle under the impression of two words, Ruthless Aggression. It was a failure because I was neither ruthless nor aggressive, and I wasn't able to see the opportunity. My blinders were, you're getting a chance to go out there, do everything you can, and show them you can wrestle,” John Cena said.

The Chain Gang Soldier added that it was important for superstars to own the gimmicks that they are playing, and that was the one top advice he would give to his younger self and those around him.

Do you want to see the 16-time World Champion return to the ring soon? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE