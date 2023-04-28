Sixteen-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to make an appearance for a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast next month in New York City, where he will speak with MTV News' Josh Horowitz about his upcoming film. Fast X is another highly anticipated and epic sequel of the Fast & Furious film franchise.

Don't miss the opportunity to hear John Cena speak about the upcoming action flick, the historic franchise, behind-the-scenes details, and more! The live taping will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 7:00 pm ET. Tickets for both the in-person taping at The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) or a virtual viewing of the recording are available HERE.

"Continuing the story of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family as they face a terrifying, familiar foe, Fast X darts from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, from Portugal to Antarctica — anchored by the series’ trademark jaw-dropping, action-packed driving and an all-star ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, and John Cena. Hear Cena discuss the long-running franchise, what’s made it so enduring, stories from behind the scenes, and more." - 92NY CENTER FOR CULTURE & ARTS

What do you hope Josh asks John? We’d love to know.

John Cena first appeared in the franchise in 2019 when he played Jakob Toretto in F9, the brother of Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto. Cena isn't the first WWE Superstar to be a part of the popular series, as former in-ring rival Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson starred in the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth installments of the franchise.

Now, after over 20 years of high-octane action and family love, the 2001 Gary Scott Thompson creation is nearing its last ride.

When was John Cena's last match in WWE?

John Cena fans were excited to see the icon compete at Night One of this year's WrestleMania. Live in front of a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium, Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect squared off against WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

While Cena was hoping to capture his sixth United States Championship, the 46 year-old-star came up short against the younger and more crafty Theory.

Cena's future in WWE is now more uncertain than ever, with the Cenation Leader revealing late last year that he believes his wrestling days are coming to an end. His match at WrestleMania was only his second match inside a WWE ring since September 2021.

Cena has truly done it all and has accomplished more in his 20-plus-year career than most superstars could ever dream of. The question now remains, will he return for one more match? And if so, when? And against who?

REMEMBER! If you're interested in seeing John Cena LIVE in New York City on May 15 at 7:00 pm, view all ticket and event details here.

