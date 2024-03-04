WWE legend praises Randy Orton for what he did at Elimination Chamber: "Boys and girls, sit down, and learn" (Exclusive)

WWE Elimination Chamber didn't end well for Randy Orton due to Logan Paul, but The Viper still put on a masterclass of selling. Teddy Long recently spoke about Orton's in-ring work and advised talents from Titanland to study the Apex Predator's tapes.

Randy Orton competed in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last weekend in Perth, Australia, and was moments away from potentially winning before Logan Paul hit him with the brass knuckles. Even before taking the blow, Orton kept selling his back injury, leading many to believe he might have actually been hurt, a testament to his exceptional performance.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long hoped Orton was not injured before commending the flawless "sell-job" that the former WWE Champion executed at Elimination Chamber.

"We were talking about the sell-job with Randy Orton. Here's what I want to say about that," the former WWE manager began. "I hope it certainly is that, and Randy is not hurt because Randy doesn't need any more injuries. But if this is a sell job, then I want to say this to every wrestler: there are a few there in WWE; you need to pay attention because this is how you sell. This is how you make people believe, and if you don't make them believe in you, you don't sell tickets; it's just that simple. So, if that was a sell-job, then ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, sit down, look at that, and learn how to sell." [From 5:26 onwards]

"He has got the clowns out of his head": Teddy Long on Randy Orton

It's pretty evident that Randy Orton is currently having the time of his life as an active WWE Superstar.

Orton is in phenomenal shape and looks genuinely happy, with host Mac Davis noting that Randy is smiling a lot more these days.

Teddy Long even revealed the secret behind Orton's changed attitude:

"Well, you know he [Randy Orton] has got the clowns out of his head. Everything is clear now." [From 08:40 onwards]

Like several fans, Long was also looking forward to Orton possibly taking on Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The former General Manager felt Orton was the perfect opponent for Paul and foresaw both superstars creating magic inside the ring in a few weeks.

