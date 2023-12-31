WWE legend R-Truth reacts to former champion's disrespectful message towards him

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently sent out his reaction following Finn Balor's disrespectful message to him.

On the 29 December, the red brand of RAW moved to Toronto, Canada as part of the Holiday Tour. At the event, Judgment Day member Balor faced Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Match, while his stablemate Damian Priest faced Cody Rhodes in a singles match. Both the members of the heel stable lost their respective bouts despite putting in their best efforts.

However, The Eradicator was once again successful at defending her title against Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile. Following the match, Balor took to social media to post a picture alongside Judgment Day members, Ripley, The Archer of Infamy, and Dominik Mysterio. The former Universal Champion also mentioned why JD McDonagh was unable to travel to Canada.

While the picture was taken, R-Truth photobombed it, as he was seen peeking from the back. Taking to his Instagram story, Balor addressed the situation as he sent out a disrespectful message to the latter.

Reacting to Balor's message directed to him, R-Truth reposted the former's story, hinting that the photobombing could've been done by him intentionally.

Check out a screengrab of R-Truth's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo heavily criticized The Judgment Day following R-Truth's interaction with the stable

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Judgment Day following R-Truth's recent interactions with the stable.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo mentioned that the heel stable was already not taken seriously by the WWE Universe after the addition of so many superstars.

He further added that the recent interaction with R-Truth, and the latter's urge to be a part of the faction was only making The Judgment Day look weaker.

"You know me. I don't think they were ever over. They got a clubhouse and people are breaking into the clubhouse. They were never over. The fact that you're gonna throw Truth in there and make it a comedy routine, it doesn't make sense." [13:45 - 14:00]

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for The Judgment Day.

Do you think R-Truth will be a part of the heel stable in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.