WWE legend to receive a huge honor

A WWE legend is to receive a huge honor soon. The announcement has now been officially made.
The Cauliflower Alley Club has now announced that the legendary Bushwackers, Butch Miller and Luke Williams, are the two stars that have been chosen for the tag team award, for the huge impact they had over the course of their careers.
Bushwacker Luke will return to the scene to attend the ceremony and accept the honor on behalf of the team. Butch Miller sadly died on April 2, 2023, at the age of 78. This will be the first time the WWE legend has been seen in some time, so it remains a huge occasion.
The announcement has revealed that the ceremony will take place at the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion in Las Vegas from August 18 to August 20.
Fans who want to attend the event can become members of the club. At this time, only members are allowed admittance.
The legendary duo is also in the WWE Hall of Fame, having been inducted as part of the Class of 2015. It seems unlikely that he will be heading to the company again soon without his partner.