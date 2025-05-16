WWE legend to receive a huge honor

A WWE legend is to receive a huge honor soon. The announcement has now been officially made.

Ad

The Cauliflower Alley Club has now announced that the legendary Bushwackers, Butch Miller and Luke Williams, are the two stars that have been chosen for the tag team award, for the huge impact they had over the course of their careers.

Bushwacker Luke will return to the scene to attend the ceremony and accept the honor on behalf of the team. Butch Miller sadly died on April 2, 2023, at the age of 78. This will be the first time the WWE legend has been seen in some time, so it remains a huge occasion.

Ad

Trending

The announcement has revealed that the ceremony will take place at the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion in Las Vegas from August 18 to August 20.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans who want to attend the event can become members of the club. At this time, only members are allowed admittance.

The legendary duo is also in the WWE Hall of Fame, having been inducted as part of the Class of 2015. It seems unlikely that he will be heading to the company again soon without his partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More