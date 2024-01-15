WWE Legend reveals he is currently writing a movie on his life

A WWE Hall of Famer is currently working on a movie script about his life and career, which should make for one of the more interesting pro wrestling films.

Booker T grew up as the youngest of eight children, and both of his parents had passed away by the time he was a teenager. He ended up robbing a Wendy's restaurant he had previously worked at and was sentenced to five years in prison at the age of 22. The future wrestling legend was paroled after serving just 19 months, and soon after, he was on his way to stardom.

The five-time World Heavyweight Champion released his first autobiography, titled "From Prison to Promise," in September 2012, then released his second book, "Wrestling Royalty," in March 2015. On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the 2006 WWE King of the Ring was asked if he plans to publish a third book. He then revealed plans for a movie script.

"Not working on any books, but we are working on a movie script, based on my life and story in general. Hopefully, we’ll get that done sometime soon in 2024. That’s the next big project for Booker T, and hopefully, we’ll make that come to fruition real soon," he said.

Booker continued and talked more about the idea behind the new project.

"[A movie] is something I think about because I’m in a different phase in my life. I had a great wrestling career, but now I’m a promoter and booker. Being able to see life from this perspective, being one of the few black promoters in this business. One of the few black wrestling business owners. I think I have a whole lot to tell as far as how did I get here and, more importantly, what it took to stay at this level," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer currently calls the weekly NXT show with Vic Joseph. He also runs the Reality of Wrestling promotion and school in Houston, TX.

WWE Legend says Booker T would win real fight against Ahmed Johnson

Booker T's recent online interactions with Ahmed Johnson have led to threats of a lawsuit and a challenge for a real fight.

Johnson also threatened to reveal a secret about Booker's time in prison, while Booker dismissed the warning by labeling Johnson a "notorious liar." On his Story Time podcast, WWE Legend Dutch Mantell recently weighed in on the drama and predicted the master of the Spin-a-rooni would win a real fight.

"Booker T would beat the s**t out of Ahmed. Booker T, when it comes to throwing the hands, he can go. He really can go. And Booker T has stayed in shape," Mantell said. [From 16:37 – 16:50]

The 58-year-old last competed in January 2023 in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The 60-year-old Johnson has not wrestled since defeating Action Jackson at a PCW indie event in November 2003.

