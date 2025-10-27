WWE legend Ric Flair sends a heartbreaking message

One year ago today, WWE Hall of Famer and pro-wrestling legend Ric Flair shared the tragic news of his stepson, Sebastian Kidder, passing away at 24. The reports revealed that Kidder took his own life.Remembering his stepson on his first death anniversary, the Nature Boy took to his official X (fka Twitter) account and penned down an emotional post about his late son. Here's what he expressed.&quot;Remembering Sebastian’s Life, July 9, 2000 - October 26, 2024, Rest in Peace Little Buddy,&quot; Ric wrote.Ric Flair reacted to WWE legend Hulk Hogan passing awayThis year also saw the sad passing away of one of the biggest World Wrestling Entertainment superstars of all time, Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster passed away at 71 years old in July this year.The Master of the Figure-Four posted a tribute on his X handle after attending WWE legend Hogan's funeral alongside other big professional wrestling names.“Even In Heaven, He Sold Out Again. The Most Beautiful Funeral I’ve Ever Attended! EVERYONE Was There. From @KidRock, To @TripleH, To @VinceMcMahon, To @dennisrodman. The Whole World Showed Up To Pay Respect To The Greatest Of Them All! Rest In Peace Hulkster! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @HulkHogan.”The Nature Boy has officially retired from in-ring action after competing in his last contest, where he teamed up with his then son-in-law, Andrade, against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in 2022. However, Flair keeps on sharing his thoughts on the current storylines, his personal life, and more on social media platforms.In 2021, the Dirtest Player in the Game asked World Wrestling Entertainment for his release and then had his final bout and even worked with AEW for a while. It will be interesting to see whether fans will see Flair back in the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.