WWE legend says Becky Lynch will never be able to return to TV programming on RAW despite Draft pick

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus asserted that Becky Lynch will not show up on Monday Night RAW even after the Draft.

The former RAW Women's Champion began a rivalry with Stratus after the two stars were paired to defend the Women's Tag Team Title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Following the match, the WWE legend turned on Becky Lynch, attacking her after the loss. The Man has not appeared since the vicious assault by Trish Stratus and will most likely be hungry for vengeance when she returns to WWE programming.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, The Man was drafted to the red brand. She also sent a message to the WWE Universe after being selected back to RAW.

But the Hall of Famer does not seem to hold back at taking shots at Becky Lynch despite being drafted. Earlier today, the legendary Trish Stratus took to Twitter to claim that The Man was a "waste" after she was selected to stay on Monday Night RAW.

"Am I the only one thinking about what a waste the @BeckyLynchWWE draft pick was?? She's not even going to show up on #wweraw… Ever. Again. Like totally missing. Byeeeee," Stratus wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom

bit.ly/44pb6nR Am I the only one thinking about what a waste the @BeckyLynchWWE draft pick was?? She’s not even going to show up on #wweraw … Ever. Again. Like totally missing. Byeeeee Am I the only one thinking about what a waste the @BeckyLynchWWE draft pick was?? She’s not even going to show up on #wweraw… Ever. Again. Like totally missing. Byeeeeebit.ly/44pb6nR

It remains to be seen whether or not the former RAW Women's Champion will show up on RAW after Stratus' shot at her.

What do you think of the WWE Hall of Famer's heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes