WWE Legend Trish Stratus set for big transition at 49

Trish Stratus has played a major role in shaping the women’s pro wrestling scene and continues to try to stand out as a pioneering figure. She was last seen contending in the squared circle at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to beat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax.

Aside from wrestling, the Canadian Diva made a name in various fields, including modeling and entrepreneurship. Interestingly, the legend at 49 is up for a new thrilling transition that might change the course of her life.

In recent times, multiple WWE Superstars have made waves by being part of major Hollywood films and projects. Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Cathy Kelley, and more are on that list. Trish Stratus is now set to join the group. Fightful Select reported that Stratus will star in the Hollywood film Karate Ghost, directed by James Mark.

The 49-year-old legend will play the character of Susan Fanshawe, a pageant queen turned martial arts mom, whose passion for the sport puts her daughter’s dreams at risk. The movie is currently being shot in Toronto. Interestingly, WWE's backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley, is also part of the film. The movie is expected to release in early 2026.

Other than Trish Stratus, another top WWE star gets a Hollywood project

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill has been on fire since she returned to the Stamford-based promotion. Deadline reported, revealing that Cargill will make her Hollywood debut soon.

Jade Cargill is all set to star in the action thriller True Threat, starring opposite renowned actor Jonathan Majors. Cargill will play the villainous character Meeka in the film, where she will run the red light area for the antagonist cartel.

It will be interesting to see Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, and Cathy Kelley putting WWE on the map with their major roles in top Hollywood projects.

