"WWE should not have let him go", "I forgot he got fired" - Dolph Ziggler's first post-WWE match announcement sees fans lose it

Former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth, popularly known to fans as Dolph Ziggler, is set for an in-ring return very soon.

After an impactful nineteen-year tenure with the company, Nemeth was released by Stamford-based promotion in the aftermath of the Endeavor takeover a few months ago. He has now made an announcement regarding his first bout since his release. He has challenged Peurto Rican legend Ray Gonzalez for a singles match at the upcoming World Wrestling Council's Euphoria show on January 20, 2024.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn't get any bigger than this. That is right, WWC Euphoria in Puerto Rico, baby! You are looking at the most wanted man in professional wrestling today. The hottest free agent and I am laying it down. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for 'Mr. Ray-tings' Ray Gonzalez. Do you think you can step in the ring and go toe to toe with the best d**n thing going today? I am pro wrestling baby. On January 20, WWC Euphoria, the most wanted man, Nic Nemeth, is coming for you," he said.

Fans have since reacted to Nemeth's announcement and expressed their disbelief and sadness that the former world champion was not associated with WWE anymore.

It will be exciting to see what Nemeth can achieve during this post-WWE run moving forward.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Dolph Ziggler might sign with AEW

Eric Bischoff speculated that Dolph Ziggler might find a new home in AEW following his departure from WWE.

On his Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff pointed out that the potential of Ziggler teaming up with his brother Ryan Nemeth could serve as a strong incentive for him to consider signing with AEW.

"And I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point. He doesn't need the money, I might guess. I don't know what he's done with his money, but he seems to be a very smart guy. He's going to pursue what makes him happy, and I think working with his brother would make him happy, so that'd be my bet. If there's any one of those people that are gonna go to AEW, it would be him," Bischoff said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) decide to sign the former WWE star.

