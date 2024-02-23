WWE is letting "marks" dictate their actions, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is heavily disappointed at the direction WWE is taking regarding its recent creative decisions.

Over the last few weeks, The Bloodline's story has been in quite the turmoil after The Rock's return. While the legendary superstar seemed to be setting up a feud with Roman Reigns, the overwhelming fan support for Cody Rhodes has led to The Great One turning heel and joining hands with The Bloodline. This has made Vince Russo quite upset, as he believes a loud section of the fanbase is dictating WWE's actions.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts by using an example:

"It's like you know the network executives when it is baseball season. They want the Dodgers and the Yankees in the world series, and then the Arizona Diamondbacks get in. That's what this is! But the only difference is the WWE-TKO can make the Yankess and the Dodgers happen. They can make that happen, and they had it bro. That was the right decision, and now, we are gonna let these freaking marks... Like the marks are gonna stop watching if Cody doesn't (appear). Come on..." [1:58 onwards]

The former WWE writer also believes that Cody Rhodes is a heel rather than a babyface

According to Vince Russo, the entire on-screen character of The American Nightmare is that of a heel.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo explained how Cody's presentation was more akin to a heel's work than a babyface. He stated:

"What's ironic is Cody Rhodes does everything that a heel would do. He's a heel. Cody Rhodes is a heel. The dude owns his own tour bus. If you watched that reality show that him and his wife had when he was at AEW, these two came across as the two biggest pompous a**holes on television I had ever seen. You know, they're all about money and they're all about the nice house, and on top of that, at that point, they were getting ready to have a kid and it was clear that their wrestling careers were more important than having this kid," he said.

Despite what Vince Russo may think, fans are clearly behind Cody at the moment. It remains to be seen how his story ends in the coming weeks.

