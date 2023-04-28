WWE Live Event Results: Title match ends in DQ, Dominik Mysterio defeats former world champion, Bianca Belair teams up with ex-rival

WWE continued its ongoing European tour with a live event in Manchester on April 27. While the SmackDown roster was unable to participate due to the upcoming Draft on Friday, superstars from the red brand put on an electric show for the crowd.

The night kicked off with a tag team match where Bianca Belair teamed up with Asuka. The two women were recently on opposite ends of the ring and had a match for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, they put aside their differences to beat Damage CTRL in the opening match.

Next up was a singles match between Rick Boogs and Baron Corbin where the former picked up a quick victory. Dominik Mysterio also competed in singles action in Manchester after coming out to a chorus of boos from the live crowd. The Judgment Day member defeated former world champion Dolph Ziggler.

Harry @HarryOddie I have been a @DomMysterio35 fan since the start, was so happy to see him at #WWEManchester . The crowd was rough, but they just didn’t see the vision. 🤷‍♂️ I have been a @DomMysterio35 fan since the start, was so happy to see him at #WWEManchester. The crowd was rough, but they just didn’t see the vision. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/o4dA5NC23c

Elsewhere on the show, Otis and Chad Gable faced off against Maximum Male Models despite recent teases of the powerhouse aligning with the faction. The Alpha Academy did not take long to secure the victory.

Seth Rollins was also in action as he took on The Miz in a rematch from this week's RAW. The Visionary was very popular in Manchester, with the crowd singing his entrance theme for several minutes. Rollins did not disappoint his fans as he decimated The A-Lister to pick up the victory.

Also in action was Bronson Reed, who defeated Dexter Lumis in a quick match. The powerhouse also caused a disqualification in the United States title match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who defeated Finn Balor in the main event. The American Nightmare was well received by the crowd and was clearly the fan favorite alongside Rollins.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Manchester, England, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Bianca Belair and Asuka def. Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai Rick Boogs def. Baron Corbin Dominik Mysterio (w/ Damian Priest) def. Dolph Ziggler Alpha Academy: Chad Gable and Otis def. Maximum Male Models Seth Rollins def. The Miz Bronson Reed def. Dexter Lumis WWE United States Title: Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory via DQ Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor

