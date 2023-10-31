WWE live event results: Top star puts Solo Sikoa through table, Drew McIntyre attacks former partner (Nottingham, 10/30)

WWE continued its ongoing tour of Europe with a live event in Nottingham, England, on Monday, October 30. While most RAW stars were busy with this week's edition of the red brand, Drew McIntyre joined his fellow SmackDown colleagues at the house show.

The event kicked off with a tag team match that saw Ridge Holland and Butch take on The Street Profits. However, the match ended in DQ after Bobby Lashley interfered.

Drew McIntyre made the save for The Brawling Brutes, turning it into a six-man tag team match. The Scottish Warrior secured the win for his team, getting one over his former stablemate Bobby Lashley in the process.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the card, Shotzi defeated Bayley in a singles match, while Santos Escobar got a win over Karrion Kross. Escobar's fellow LWO stablemates Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro did not enjoy similar success as they lost against Pretty Deadly.

Also in action was IYO SKY, who defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in a rematch from SmackDown. However, the result wasn't this time either, as the Genius of the Sky retained the gold.

The show also featured a talk show segment that saw Grayson Waller host LA Knight on The Grayson Waller Effect. This was followed by the main event, where Knight took on Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. The Megastar put the Enforcer through a table before delivering BFT to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE live event results

Here are the complete live event results of the live event in Nottingham, England, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits via DQ The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre def. The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley Shotzi def. Bayley LWO's Santos Escobar def. Karrion Kross IYO SKY def. Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship Pretty Deadly def. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro Main Event: LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight

What did you think of the WWE Nottingham card? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here