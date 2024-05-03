WWE Live Event Results: World champion suffers loss, Gunther comes face-to-face with former rival, Cody Rhodes in action (Vienna, 05/02)

The WWE roster stopped over in Vienna, Austria, for a house show ahead of Backlash in France this weekend. The event was stacked with multiple title matches, featuring top stars from both RAW and SmackDown.

The show kicked off with an Intercontinental Championship match as Sami Zayn put his gold on the line against Ludwig Kaiser. The Champion was able to retain the title.

The newly added member of The Bloodline Tama Tonga was also in action. The former NJPW star teamed up with Solo Sikoa to defeat Randy Orton and LA Knight in a tag match.

Gunther also won over former rival Chad Gable. The Ring General received thunderous pop from his crowd, and he gave a short speech to the fans after his victory.

Damian Priest suffered a loss in Vienna. The World Heavyweight Champion teamed up with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in a losing cause against The Awesome Truth and Jey Uso.

Elsewhere on the card, Jade Cargill, Naomi and Bianca Belair joined forces to defeat The Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai. Becky Lynch also successfully retained her Women's World Championship in a singles match against Nia Jax.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. The American Nightmare came out on top to conclude an action-packed evening.

Complete WWE Live Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Vienna, Austria, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Intercontinental Title Match – Sami Zayn (c) retains over Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther defeated Chad Gable

Jey Uso and World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) defeated Judgment Day (World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh)

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Women’s World Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Nia Jax

