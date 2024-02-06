WWE made a major mistake in possibly booking The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40, believes current superstar

Hall of Famer Booker T has pointed out a significant mistake WWE seemingly made in booking the rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Last month, Cody Rhodes won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 40. After the fight, The American Nightmare had a staredown with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The 38-year-old, however, revealed on last week's SmackDown that he would not challenge The Bloodline leader at this year's Show of Shows. After the announcement, The Rock headed to the ring to confront The Tribal Chief.

The Brahma Bull's return to seemingly challenge Reigns at WrestleMania instead of Rhodes was met with massive backlash from fans. On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T seemingly criticized WWE's rumored decision to book The Rock versus Reigns after The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match, claiming the timing was off.

"I said that if The Rock came back, you know, how could you not do it? So, I'm not gonna sit here and say, 'Oh, I don't know.' I'm not gonna do that. I'm gonna just tell you exactly the way I feel and the way I think things went down, perhaps while we're getting to where we are right now. Or let me just go back. I feel like the timing is off, okay? I feel like the match Roman-Rock, that's something that the people da*n it they're gonna wanna see it when they see it, all right? But the timing is off because Cody won the Royal Rumble," he said.

The current NXT color commentator added:

"So, you don't get a chance to call your shot and then say, 'Here, I'm gonna give...' That's hard for anybody. It's almost like saying, 'Hey, I got a lottery ticket, and I'm gonna give it to someone.' So, I'm not gonna book the match or anything like that, but I do feel like the match with Roman and Rock can still happen but maybe something else may have to happen as well because you do not want to go into WrestleMania with the fans feeling a certain way about a match before it ever happens." [17:44 - 19:10]

Cody Rhodes could compete in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania

According to recent reports, Cody Rhodes was discussed to compete in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat match against Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Last night on RAW, the three superstars engaged in a promo segment. While Rollins continued to urge The American Nightmare to challenge him at WrestleMania, McIntyre wanted a shot at The Visionary's title. The exchange ended with The Scottish Warrior attacking Rollins before brawling with Rhodes.

McIntyre also attacked The American Nightmare after the latter defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match in the main event of the red show's latest episode. This seemingly planted more seeds for the rumored triple threat match.

It will be interesting to see if WWE would make that bout official or have another swerve for Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes face Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

