WWE made major progress in Randy Orton's character advancement on SmackDown, says legend (Exclusive)

Randy Orton had a typically dominant night on SmackDown, ending the show with an RKO to Roman Reigns. During the post-show review on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell felt WWE had added layers to Randy Orton's character after SmackDown and also spoke about the Viper's physique.

The Viper returned at Survivor Series and has since been positioned as a top guy who is one of the many superstars hoping to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Randy Orton defeated Solo Sikoa in SmackDown's main event this week and also got the upper hand over The Tribal Chief by laying him out before the show went off the air.

While WWE took major strides in the character development of Solo Sikoa, Dutch Mantell felt the company had achieved similar success with Orton.

Mantell stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"Okay, who advanced the best? What character advanced the best? You don't think Randy Orton advanced. No? Oh, I do. I don't know! That's my opinion! I don't have to tell you everything! I like the way he stood in the corner and then went over to Paul; he was cool and collected and got his point out." [37:40 – 38:10]

Dutch Mantell was also quite impressed by Orton's physical presence, noting that the Apex Predator has 'looked the part' since his TV comeback.

The former WWE manager added:

"If you look at Orton, he looks the part. If you met him walking down a dark street in your neighborhood, Mr. Sid, you'd say, 'Wow!' If he was my Uber driver when he pulled up, I'd go out there and get it from him. I'd be like, let me help you, and I'll bring it in myself." [38:11 - 39:00]

Randy Orton will compete in a four-way match at Royal Rumble, and while Roman Reigns might be the favorite to retain, the former Evolution member did enough on SmackDown to make himself a strong contender for a potential upset win.

