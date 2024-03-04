WWE made a massive mistake with major faction: "A travesty of justice," according to former star

WWE has built some top factions over the past several years. The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, and Imperium are some of the top names dominating the company currently. However, a former WWE star believes that the company dropped the ball on a popular faction.

AJ Francis worked as Top Dolla in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion but he could not get over with the fans. He was released by the company twice and is currently competing in different promotions.

Francis was part of the Hit Row faction, alongside B-Fab, Swerve Strickland, and Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis. Speaking to Wrestling Inc., the former superstar said that the faction was his brainchild and it helped Swerve redefine his character and career.

"The cool thing is that, for me, Hit Row was my brainchild from my first run on the indies before I got to WWE where it was called The Row," Francis explained. "And it was cool because it completely changed Swerve's character," he added. "It gave us opportunities to be on TV."

He noted that the faction did not get the push it deserved and the members were released by the company. However, it was a big moment for them.

"Obviously, we went to SmackDown and [everything] changed but I'm grateful that an idea that I created was good enough that it wasn't really changed at all," Francis said.

Francis continued to talk about the lack of opportunities Hit Row got. He particularly pointed out that he never got to talk on the mic for long enough to get over with fans.

"I was on NXT for four months," he detailed. "I was on SmackDown for almost two years, and I had more promos on NXT than SmackDown. The Hit Row logo has a microphone in the middle of it and we never got it. Me not getting a microphone for more than 15 seconds in two years is a travesty of justice. And I say it all the time, I'm the best promo in this business. If anybody thinks that I'm not, feel free to tell me I'm wrong." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Some fans feel WWE did not give the faction enough screen time and other than Swerve Strickland, none of the members got enough matches to showcase their talent. It was one of the major reasons for the group’s downfall.

AJ Francis noted that he was extremely upset after his WWE release

The former WWE Superstar was released twice from his contract. Following his most recent release in September 2023, the superstar wasn’t happy with the company.

In his interview with Wrestling Inc., AJ Francis noted that it helped him realize his potential once he calmed down.

"I let myself be p***ed off for 24 hours, and then it was time to gameplan," Francis said. "Actually, I get an opportunity now to show, and I've already been doing it, that I'm a star. I'm not background. I'm not just another person that happens to be on your roster. I can carry your roster if you give me a microphone and let me go. I am at the point now where I'm hotter than I ever was in WWE, and I'm doing it all on my own."

Fans are waiting for Francis to have his breakout moment in the industry. He has been extremely vocal about WWE’s product which shows that he hasn’t forgotten about his former employer.

Do you want to see a Hit Row reunion down the line? Sound off in the comments section.

