WWE makes major change to World Title ahead of RAW

WWE has made a huge change to its Undisputed WWE Universal Championship ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Roman Reigns put the title on the line against Cody Rhodes in last night's main event. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker all showed up during the match and created a memorable WrestleMania moment. In the end, The RAW star connected with three Cross Rhodes in a row to put an end to The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, WWE shared a video on social media of a major change made to the championship. Roman Reigns' sideplates have officially been removed from the title and replaced with The American Nightmare logo, as seen in the video below.

Cody Rhodes comments on The Undertaker helping him at WWE WrestleMania

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes has shared his reaction to Seth Rollins helping him in the WrestleMania main event.

Seth Rollins betrayed Roman Reigns and The Shield a decade ago and used the moment to get in The Tribal Chief's head last night. He came to the ring in full Shield attire during the main event, and Reigns couldn't resist hitting him with a steel chair. However, that decision ultimately cost The Head of the Table, as Rhodes regrouped during the distraction and won the match moments later.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today, the 38-year-old noted that a bunch of legends were involved in the match, but it was just himself, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins in the final moments. Rhodes added that they are currently in the best era professional wrestling has ever seen.

"When you have these luminary figures and the last thing you're seeing is myself, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. That is a testament to what I have been saying before even AEW. I love the Attitude Era with all my heart. I love the Golden Age of the 1980s. But we are in the best era ever," Rhodes concluded. [From 26:48 to 27:14]

The RAW following WrestleMania is typically a very newsworthy show. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for fans later tonight in Philadelphia.

