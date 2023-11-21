WWE makes surprising omission after major rumored change

It was recently reported that WWE was looking to update the theme song for Monday Night RAW. The reports mentioned that the new theme could debut on this week's show. However, that has not been the case.

The current theme for the red brand is called "Greatness" and it was performed by Vo Williams. The company has used it for almost two years now. According to Fightful Select, RAW could get a new theme song titled "Born to Be". The report added that match graphics have been made for the new intro, including crowd shots, etc., which were titled "Survival", "Came To Win It, and "Eyes of a Warrior".

WWE's music publishing company DefRebel and Stephanie Music Publishing Inc. were the publishers listed for the new theme song. This week's episode of RAW opened with a recap of what happened last week and an in-ring segment from Drew McIntyre. There was no new intro and the old intro was omitted.

This is the last episode of the red brand going into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, the last PLE of the year. It'll be interesting to see when the new into will make its debut.

