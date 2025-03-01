WWE is making a mistake with Jacob Fatu, says former manager (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu's losing streak in multi-man matches continued on WWE SmackDown this week. The Samoan Werewolf defeated Andrade to qualify for a Triple Threat number one contender's match for the United States Championship. However, Fatu ended up losing the match against LA Knight and Carmelo Hayes.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell reacted to Jacob's match on WWE SmackDown. While Mantell put over Fatu as a performer, he claimed the Samoan Superstar didn't look strong in the three-way match.

"I think that they da*n near halfway killed him off. I thought he's supposed to be a killer. And if they see him a time or two that he can be overcome or he can just be on the downside for like 30 seconds, that's his magic. This magic is, you know, he's a halfway nuts and he plays a great job of doing that."

He continued:

"But, now, he's getting in the ring and he's outside the ring, is going over the top rope and he's doing this and he's doing that. Well, that's his whole spiel anyway, is that you just can't get him down and he just beat your a** up. So, I didn't care for that at all. I don't know who put that match together, but I don't think he looks strong enough in it, even though there's three guys in it." [From 23:53 onwards]

LA Knight broke his silence after winning the number one contender's match for United States Championship. It remains to be seen if The Megastar manages to reclaim the title from Shinsuke Nakamura.

