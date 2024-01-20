It's an excellent time for anyone within WWE, as the company arguably has one of its deepest rosters ever. With an unpredictable world title picture and multiple top names, Dutch Mantell recently explained why having too many options wasn't necessarily a bad thing.

The returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton have added more star power to the main event proceedings. LA Knight was previously on a roll, and while he is still in the world title picture, he is one of the many apparent "loose ends" that WWE has following the arrival of fresh faces.

For Dutch Mantell, the numerous alternatives were a blessing in disguise, and Triple H's team would never be stuck in a creative rut.

Dutch noted the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk:

"I don't think you can have too many loose ends because it gives you another door to go through. So, if you've got those opportunities and variables that you can get, not stuck on something." [42:20 - 42:48]

Dutch Mantell recalled being part of several creative teams and not having talents with strong characters to book for on TV. Dutch felt WWE was lucky that they had eight superstars with well-laid stories.

He added:

"Hey, I've been on a few creative teams and we couldn't even (decide) who to put who against who because nobody had any character, nobody had any steam. But here (it's) everybody! They seemoto have at least eight guys, eight talents in WWE right now who have a lot of backstory, and you could bring that and make it work, somehow, someway." [42:49 - 43:15]

While Mantell didn't reveal the names of the eight stars, a thorough analysis of the current product clearly highlights a few standout names, with LA Knight being amongst them.

Is WWE the best it has been in years? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, embed the exclusive YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.