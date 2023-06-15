WWE might have already spotted the perfect superstar to replace Roman Reigns with, according to former writer

Roman Reigns might be the Tribal Chief of The Bloodline at the moment, but WWE could have already spotted the perfect person to replace him with. Freddie Prinze Jr., former WWE writer, spoke about how Jey Uso had become the perfect star in recent weeks, and the company might have already recognized it.

On a recent WWE show, Paul Heyman spoke to Jey Uso saying that he was going to be the next leader of The Bloodline after Roman Reigns, if he played his cards right. There might be more there than just Heyman tempting Jey.

On the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer talked about Jey Uso's promos and how he behaves, with all of that lending to his aura of unpredictability.

"I feel like his character comes off as the most unpredictable character in wrestling I've been thinking about this guy a lot. Everything he does, from his entrance [to] the way he rubs his hands together [to] the way his eyes dart back and forth looking at everybody in the ring." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

He said that no one could predict what the next thing Jey was going to do and that's what made him special.

He also mentioned that it might be why they had talked about the "next leader of The Bloodline" after Roman Reigns with Jey Uso on a recent episode of RAW. He felt that Heyman had spotted his potential and was helping him get recognized for it more.

"There's something there, I'd love to see them tap into it even more. I think they are, I think Paul Heyman sees it and that's why he does the whole next leader of the Bloodline thing." (38:05 - 38:15)

Whether he will ever replace Reigns or not, remains to be seen.

Roman Reigns cannot be compared to older WWE legends according to Konnan

Speaking on his podcast recently, Konnan answered fan's questions about Roman Reigns and said that he was doing something completely different as the face of WWE, because he was a heel.

"You can't compare him to Bruno or Hogan or Bret or the other guys or Cena because he's a heel. Those guys are babyfaces," he said. [From 00:23 to 00:37]

The star has certainly become the main focus in WWE while he is a heel.

