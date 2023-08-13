"WWE don't move this fast", "You guys s*ck at this" - Jey Uso's exit and The Bloodline collapse on SmackDown leaves fans in disbelief

The latest chapter in The Bloodline saga saw Jey Uso quit WWE on SmackDown this Friday night. His decision to leave the company seems to have been approved by the higher-ups.

Jey Uso competed against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The 37-year-old came close to a win before Jimmy Uso returned to cost him the title.

This Friday night, Jey Uso laid out the members of The Bloodline before claiming that he was quitting the faction and the company. The angle added more drama to the cinematic storyline.

The company did not waste much time and quickly moved Jey to the Alumni Section of its official website. The quick action by the company has fans suspicious of the move.

The move surprised several fans. Many pointed out that WWE never acts this fast when a superstar actually departs from the company. One fan even shared the updated Survivor Series poster that has Jey advertised on it.

It's unclear whether Jey will be taking some time off from the ring or returning soon to feature on the Payback premium live event. WWE could hold up back until the Royal Rumble where he could return to eliminate Jimmy and build up toward a rivalry for WrestleMania 40.

It would be excellent if the company allows him to show up at some independent shows and compete so the departure seems a little more realistic.

Rikishi may have spoilt the future of The Bloodline saga in WWE

Rikishi has been an active member of The Bloodline saga through social media. Fans have been waiting to see the legend return to their screens to take an active part in the storyline.

A recent post from Rikishi on social media may have spoilt the future plans for The Bloodline. He shared a poster for an appearance that stated that he would be the special guest referee at Payback 2023.

While the post was quickly deleted by the legend, there have also been some reports that creative team is planning for him to officiate a match between his sons. It would be great to see the father pick sides during the on-screen rivalry between Jey and Jimmy Uso.

