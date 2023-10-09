"WWE never cared" - Fans not convinced that legendary multi-time champion had anything to do with major events

WWE has been trying to give women more chances in the ring at big events over the past several years. The introduction of Ronda Rousey to the company helped it deliver the Evolution premium live event and the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania. However, many fans do not think that the 4-time WWE champion had anything do to with the events.

Ronda Rousey signed with WWE in 2018, and started featuring on the top card on the roster. She won the RAW Women’s Championship early in her run, and remained dominant.

The very same year, WWE produced its first women-only PLE. Ronda Rousey took on Nikki Bella for her RAW Women’s Championship in the main event of the show.

Several months later, the women made history once again, as Ronda Rousey main-evented WrestleMania 35 for the first time, alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The result saw Lynch come out as an even bigger star in the company.

While The Rowdy One had a short run in WWE, many fans have credited her for the evolution of women’s wrestling in the company. Many pointed out that the creative team worked more on the women’s division while she was competing in the company.

However, others have different opinions. Some fans have pointed out that the women’s revolution started long before Ronda Rousey when the Four Horsewomen and AJ Lee were leading the troops. They also mentioned that Becky Lynch was doing a great job at building the division heading into WrestleMania 35.

Check out some reactions below:

It’s no secret that Rousey’s popularity and star power did draw a lot more eyeballs to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. However, her impact may be overstated by some, according to fans.

Ronda Rousey and WWE star Becky Lynch don’t get along, according to a wrestling veteran

Fans always wanted to see a one-on-one match between The Rowdy One and The Man. However, the contest never took place inside the wrestling ring.

Charlotte Flair was injected into their match at WrestleMania 35 to make things grander. However, many fans were left dreaming about the prospect of seeing the two top women compete in a singles contest.

Speaking on Keepin It 100 Official, wrestling veteran Konnan talked about why WWE may have never booked the dream match between the two superstars. He noted that they probably didn’t get along.

"I'm assuming that it could be anything, they don't get along... But that should not matter. They should be able to do business and maybe the fact that they were going to be involved in a long storyline and Ronda was like dude I'm out this day."

Fans could see the Stamford-based wrestling promotion bring back Rousey for the dream match somewhere down the line. The match will have the potential to headline any PLE.

