Jey Uso has been the center of attraction on Monday Night RAW ever since Cody Rhodes pulled the strings to bring him over to the red brand. While a few still have doubts over Jey's intentions, the former tag team champion proved once again that he's a changed man as he came out to make the save for Roman Reigns' former rival. So, without any further ado, let's find out who it was.

#3. Jey Uso saved Cody Rhodes at WWE live event

Cody Rhodes was in action at this Saturday's house show in San Francisco as he took on Damian Priest in a Street Fight. However, JD McDonagh tried to get involved in the match, only for Jey Uso to come out to even the odds. The American Nightmare was then able to defeat the Judgment Day star.

#2. Drew McIntyre teased a heel turn

Drew McIntyre is one of the stars in the RAW locker room who is unhappy with Jey Uso's arrival. The Scottish Warrior has hinted at going after Cody Rhodes for the same on multiple occasions, which has led many to believe that he could soon turn heel.

Drew also teased the same in the latest post on TikTok, where he posted an old footage of him with the song Broken Dream as video music. It should be noted that Broken Dreams was McIntyre's theme song when he was a heel.

#1. Edge has officially left WWE

Edge's appearance at AEW WrestleDream last night marked his departure from WWE. The Rated R Superstar was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over 25 years but wrestled sporadically since returning in 2020 from a career-threatening neck injury.

Edge debuted in AEW under his original name, Adam Copeland, saving Sting and Darby Allin from Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. He will wrestle in his first match for the promotion on October 10 against Luchasaurus.

The Rated R Superstar's departure from WWE is another example of the changing landscape of professional wrestling, as several talented wrestlers are now switching companies according to what's best for them.

