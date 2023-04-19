WWE News Roundup: Top name hints at budget cuts, Megastar set to return next week, Huge reunion teased after a brawl involving Bloodline on RAW

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we cover all the exciting events in the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece contains news revolving around Nick Khan, Karrion Kross, Bad Bunny and Shelton Benjamin.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW ended on a chaotic note as The Bloodline attacked Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle after their victory over The Judgment Day. Latino World Order also soon got involved, resulting in an all-out brawl.

#5. Shelton Benjamin teased The Hurt Business reunion

Earlier this year, there were rumors of Triple H reforming The Hurt Business. The same was teased during multiple segments over the weeks. However, the plan was reportedly dropped a while ago.

After a chaotic ending to this week's RAW, Shelton Benjamin teased the return of the popular faction to restore some order.

"I wonder who could bring some order to all this mayhem," he wrote.

#4. WWE CEO Nick Khan hinted at "aggressive" cuts after the UFC merger

WWE recently made the sale to Endeavor official, following which it was revealed that the organization will be merging with UFC in the coming time.

During a recent interview, Nick Khan hinted that some of the office staff could be let go following the merger.

"If you look at what Endeavor was able to take out, cost-wise, from UFC in 2016 or shortly after that deal was done, we have the same expectation here. We think 50 (million) is a really conservative number. We have integration teams now, we're going to get those in shape, I think we'll have a better sense of it in a month or two. We're going to be pretty aggressive with them to make sure that, for our shareholders and for our company, our organization is as lean and mean as possible, and we're going to rely on the Endeavor flywheel to make up the rest."

The WWE CEO, however, assured that they won't be making any changes to TV programming and that decision will rest with Triple H and Kevin Dunn.

#3. Bad Bunny set to return to WWE next week

Bad Bunny has been embroiled in a feud between The Judgment Day and Rey Mysterio since he helped the veteran defeat Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

The following night on RAW, the music artist was chokeslammed through a commentary table by Damian Priest. Bunny was rushed to a local medical facility and it was revealed that he may have possibly injured his shoulder.

Following the attack, Bad Bunny is set to return to TV programming on the red brand next week. There has been speculation about the megastar competing at the Backlash event and the wheels for the same could be set in motion next week.

#2. Goldberg addresses his future after leaving WWE

Goldberg was last seen inside the squared circle in 2022 when he was defeated by Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. The veteran's contract reportedly expired a few months ago and he is now a free agent.

During a recent interview, the former Universal Champion stated that his character deserves a proper send-off, adding that he could very well do a world tour and promote it himself.

#1. Bayley posts a cryptic tweet

Fans have been concerned about Bayley's booking over the last few weeks. Amid all the speculation, the RAW star posted a cryptic update, stating that "she's sick of the chase and but hungry for blood."

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I am sick of the chase, but I’m hungry for blood I am sick of the chase, but I’m hungry for blood

The Role Model recently teased the break up of Damage CTRL and her post could be regarding the same.

