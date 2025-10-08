  • home icon
  WWE NXT vs TNA ShoWdown Results: Unfortunate botch ties up title contender; top star unlucky in major loss during title match

WWE NXT vs TNA ShoWdown Results: Unfortunate botch ties up title contender; top star unlucky in major loss during title match

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 08, 2025 02:09 GMT
NXT vs TNA ShoWdown action [Image Credits: WWE
NXT vs TNA ShoWdown action [Image Credits: WWE's Twitter]

The NXT North American Championship was on the line at WWE NXT vs TNA ShoWdown when Ethan Page defended his title against Mustafa Ali. The match opened with Ali taking control, using his speed and agility to keep Page down. After getting several close pinfalls, Ethan Page took the lead by taking Ali down with some heavy strikes.

Both men tried to tear each other apart with some hard-hitting strikes and ended up stealing the spotlight. During the final moments of the battle, both men went outside the ring and created some carnage around the announce table, with Ali taking the lead. However, just as the latter tried to use his momentum and take Page down, he found his leg entangled in the microphone wire, which ultimately became the turning point of the match.

Page capitalized instantly, sending Ali crashing down and positioning himself for a decisive Twisted Grin to pick the victory to retain the title, showcasing his resilience and in-ring intelligence. This victory extended Page’s reign as North American Champion and enhanced his status as a dominant force in NXT’s midcard scene.

However, the unfortunate tie-up with the wire ended up proving hard luck for Ali, costing him the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

What’s next for Ethan Page on WWE NXT?

Ethan Page has undoubtedly been leading the charge with his incredible NXT North American Championship run. The champion has left fans stunned with his amazing character work, and with another successful tile defense, the star has managed to enhance his position in the industry.

Following the NXT vs TNA ShoWdown, Page now needs new challengers for the North American title, and it would now be interesting to see who steps up to Ethan Page. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Edited by Ishaan Rathi
