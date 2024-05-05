WWE official breaks silence after making history at Backlash

A WWE official made history during the main event of Backlash 2024 and she has broken her silence. The premium live event took place in France today in front of an energetic crowd.

Jessika Carr became the first female referee to officiate the main event of a premium live event in a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Referee Daphanie LaShaunn took to social media to congratulate her colleague following the show.

Carr reacted to the heartfelt message and noted that the future was bright for LaShaunn in the Stamford-based company as well.

"Thank you my lady. The future is bright. Looking your way. 🩵👀," Carr wrote.

Cody Rhodes defended his title against AJ Styles in the main event of Backlash. The Phenomenal One got the better of LA Knight last month on SmackDown to earn the title shot.

Styles slapped Rhodes in the face this past Friday night on SmackDown and vowed to take the title from him. The veteran gave it everything he had but it was not enough to overcome The American Nightmare as he retained the title.

Cody Rhodes sends message to Jessika Carr ahead of WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes pointed out that history was going to be made at Backlash before the show.

The 38-year-old finally 'finished his story' at WrestleMania XL and defeated Roman Reigns to become champion. His title reign is off to a solid start as he was able to outlast AJ Styles today at Backlash. The American Nightmare took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of the premium live event to send a message to Carr before history was made.

"Wanted to mention this after the contract signing, (and forgive me if I’m wrong but I don’t think I am…) It’ll also be the VERY FIRST PLE Main Event for The Undisputed @WWE Title officiated by a woman @WWELadyRefJess," he wrote.

Jessika Carr reacted to Cody Rhodes' post after Backlash and said that she was honored to be a part of the main event.

Cody Rhodes shared a moment with the wrestling fans in attendance in France following his victory over AJ Styles at Backlash France today. It will be interesting which superstar on SmackDown steps up to challenge Rhodes for the title next.