WWE ordered to pay over $330K in damages over previous traffic accident lawsuit

WWE has been ordered to pay over $330,000 in damages after losing a traffic accident lawsuit. This comes after MLW's anti-trust lawsuit against the company was dismissed last month.

According to PWInsider, Jackson Parsons sued the wrestling juggernaut in June 2021 over a traffic incident in Tampa on July 22, 2019.

Parsons alleged that a van the defendant rented was being driven by a person called Gaitan Thomas, and it collided with him while he was on his bicycle. Thomas was described as an "independent contractor" in WWE's legal filings and not an employee.

The court records showed that the plaintiff underwent surgery for an ankle injury following the incident. Parsons claimed he has "suffered physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy a normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring, and mental anguish” due to the traffic incident.

The court filings have revealed that Jackson Parsons demanded a settlement in the amount of $1,064,328.38 back in December 2020, but a deal couldn't be reached.

He was seeking $171,430.38 for past medical expenses, $75,036.00–$100,048.00 for loss of earnings, past and future, and $314,850.00 for his future medical expenses.

WWE came up on the short end of the lawsuit

The report also mentions that the plaintiff demanded $76,500.00 for pain and suffering, mental anguish, and inconvenience and an additional $401,500 for future pain and suffering.

On March 3, the jury ruled that WWE's negligence handled Jackson Parsons' injuries but that the latter's negligence played a massive role in the incident.

The court ordered the pro wrestling company to pay the plaintiff the amount of $331,800 since they handled 35% of the negligence. The case was officially closed on March 7.

