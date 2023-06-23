WWE personality confesses he found out about his new role at the last minute

A WWE personality recently confessed that he found out about his new role in the company at the last minute.

Kevin Patrick joined WWE in 2021 and was introduced to fans just a few hours before his Monday Night RAW debut. Since then, he has been a regular fixture on RAW and has also co-hosted RAW Talk and Talking Smack.

In October last year, he was paired with Corey Graves as a play-by-play commentator for the RAW brand. The two men share a nice chemistry which shows in their work together.

Patrick recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast, where he was asked about how much time he had to prepare for his debut as a RAW announcer.

"Not long at all, honestly I was thrust into the spotlight the week of and it’s something that I had been working on doing [commentary] for Main Event. When I got the call, I had no idea. Changes were made, unfortunately. You never wanna see… Jimmy Smith, a friend of mine. You don’t wanna see people move on, but when you’re being told that you’re being trusted with this position, it’s like, ‘Okay, I appreciate that.’"

He continued:

"One day, I may be moved on and the next person will come in and I wish them well. It’s just the nature of what we do in live entertainment. So, I didn’t know for long, but I had been working on it week in and week out during Main Event. I love this industry that we’re a part of, I love live television, I love live shows.” [H/T Fightful]

Vince Russo slammed WWE commentator Kevin Patrick for lack of energy during the show

Kevin Patrick has been fairly consistent during his tenure as a play-by-play commentator. However, a former WWE writer was critical of Patrick's performance.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed Kevin Patrick for displaying a lack of energy during the opening of the show.

"This guy, I don't even know his name. Whatever, Dana Patrick? I don't even know his name. This guy opens up the show with such low, boring energy. This is why I'm so tired of the excuses. What's the excuse that this guy can't be excited about opening up this show? [From 5:53- 6:27]

Although he has a couple of years in WWE under his belt, Kevin Patrick is still fairly new to doing RAW commentary. But it looks like the company has a lot of faith in his abilities as a commentator.

