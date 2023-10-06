WWE personality promises revenge against baby

A WWE personality recently took to Twitter to promise revenge against a baby who was crying during her airplane journey. The name in question is Kayla Braxton.

Braxton joined the Stamford-based promotion in October 2016. She made her debut on the October 20 episode of NXT in Lakeland, Florida, as a host and ring announcer. She then started working for SmackDown as a backstage interviewer and ring announcer, leaving the developmental brand in August 2019. She was also the co-host of The Bump and SmackDown Lowdown alongside Paul Heyman.

Recently, the WWE ring announcer took to Twitter to share the latest experience of her on an airplane. She wrote that she would never blame a parent for their crying baby. However, Braxton hilariously said that she would take revenge against the child if they ever crossed paths after a few years.

"I will NEVER blame a parent for their baby crying on an airplane. It’s not their fault nor is it fun for them. BUT if I see that screaming crying baby on a plane in 20 years … payback’s a b***h," Braxton shared.

Kayla Braxton revealed why she left WWE's The Bump

Kayla Braxton recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal why she left WWE's The Bump as a co-host.

She said that she made the decision so that someone else could get the opportunity because she has been fortunate enough to do it for the past four years.

"Haha, clever caption but I wasn't kicked out. I made the decision to step down since I can't be in the studio each week. And I thought it was time to give someone else the opportunity to host that show since I was fortunate to do it the last 4 years. Appreciate all the support," Braxton shared.

Braxton is still appearing on The Bump quite often. She recently interviewed WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena as well.

