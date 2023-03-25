WWE personality reacts to Rhea Ripley suddenly sitting on them at ringside [Watch]

Rhea Ripley has slowly but surely established herself as one of the biggest stars in WWE. But that does not mean that she's been spared from some rather funny moments. WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor has now reacted to The Nightmare suddenly sitting on her at ringside.

As part of The Judgment Day alongside Dominik Mysterio, Ripley has remained unquestionably dominant, even winning the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. She will face Charlotte Flair in a week's time at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Ripley and Judgment Day have been featured heavily on live shows for a while now given their popularity. They are usually involved in some sort of shenanigan there as well, just for the fun of it.

WWE was at Fargo earlier this week, where Ripley faced Raquel Rodriguez in a match. While she would eventually beat Rodriguez, there was a moment where she had to back out of the ring and ended up on top of ring announcer Alicia Taylor.

In the video, Rhea Ripley can be seen backing out of the ring to retreat and regroup. She ended up sitting on Alicia Taylor's back who looked quite flustered. When Ripley realized what she was doing, she got up immediately and seemed ready to come to blows with the announcer in a rather funny segment.

Taylor has now reacted to the moment, clearly entertained by the whole thing.

"Gotta stay READY at ringside," she wrote on Twitter.

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley recently showed respect to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Heading into WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley showed her respect for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch during an interview.

She named them Mr. and Mrs. WrestleMania, indicating their history-making moments on WWE's biggest show of the year.

"I feel like Mr. WrestleMania, I mean I feel like I'm going to have to go with the couple over here. I feel like I'm going to have to go with Seth Rollins and Becky. They've both done like history-making things at WrestleMania. And they've both been on a lot of them as well. So for me, I would probably say them two."

C.O.D.C.H.R.I.S.T @Codchrist89



Me: Becky didn't fear or walk away from you lol Rhea: Women and Men all fear meMe: Becky didn't fear or walk away from you lol #Smackdown Rhea: Women and Men all fear me Me: Becky didn't fear or walk away from you lol #Smackdown https://t.co/9bE375OMY4

While Ripley is currently in a feud with Charlotte Flair, it will be interesting to see when she will come face-to-face with Becky Lynch in her current form, as that could make for a rather intriguing feud as well.

Do you think Rhea Ripley could beat Becky Lynch now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes