WWE personality sends a message to John Cena after his viral reaction

A GIF of John Cena recently went viral on social media following his interview with Kayla Braxton on WWE's The Bump. Taking to Instagram, the personality sent a message to the 16-time world champion.

Cena will be in action at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event. He will team up with LA Knight against The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Taking to her Instagram story, Braxton posted a "how it started vs. how it's going" using Cena's reactions from his interview on The Bump.

Check out screengrabs of Braxton's Instagram story for Cena:

John Cena commented on his transition from professional wrestling to acting

John Cena recently commented on his transition from professional wrestling to acting, claiming he wondered what the WWE would do without him.

Speaking on The Bump, Cena stated that WWE is doing great in every aspect, even from a business standpoint.

“There’s never been a better time for WWE than now, from all the things from a business standpoint that’s going on, for the influx of talent that we have, through the advancement of the recruiting progress, we’re gaining the best, we currently feel the best, and our future is on an upward trajectory, and I say ‘our’ future because I will always consider myself part of the WWE family, and it’s awesome to see," he said.

Cena added:

“I’ve had thoughts of ‘whatever will they do without me?’ They will go on, and they will be fine, and it really is awesome to see WWE better than it was in 2010, better than it was in 2015; it’s a better place now than it was when I was a full-time performer, and that’s awesome to see.”

At Fastlane, Cena will aim for another big win in a tag team match. Last month at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, he teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium.

