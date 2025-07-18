"WWE did it on purpose" - Triple H set to erase former world champion, says veteran

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg recently made an indirect reference to Triple H and the rest of the creative team for the way his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL was scheduled and played out. Da Man challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Atlanta last weekend. Following his defeat, the 58-year-old gave a heartfelt speech, which was cut off as the show went off the air.His comments have led to a plethora of reactions from fans and wrestling insiders, with former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman addressing these comments during the latest episode of The Coach &amp; Bro Show.Coachman said that WWE scheduled the match in the way it did ''on purpose,'' and Triple H and Co. could use Goldberg's comments later to erase him.&quot;If they would have wanted his speech to be on NBC, it would have been on NBC. They could have... The match was 14 minutes and 23 seconds. Goldberg, that was the longest singles match in his career. You easily could have made it seven or eight if they would have decided to,'' he said.The Coach continued:''I do think that he was probably a pain in the a** to work with, and WWE says, 'This is how we get back at him.' I do think WWE did it on purpose, but I do not think he understands just where his interview could have gone, and now WWE will take it down from everywhere.'' [From 17:34 to 18:23]During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg said that he would have to wait for two weeks to say more about his final run with the company, so we should assume that more details will come out next month.Triple H says Goldberg's son could join WWE &amp; follow in his father's footstepsTriple H spoke about the WWE legend's retirement match during the post-Evolution press conference last Sunday. He said that Goldberg's son, Gage, could follow in Da Man's footsteps and move to the global juggernaut.&quot;He probably won't be the last Goldberg in the business. I can see this sparkle in Gage's eyes, and he's been very clear about it. If the NFL doesn't work out, here he comes. So we'll see,&quot; Triple H said. [H/T: Newsweek.com]Gage was in attendance for his father's final match at SNME XL and even had a confrontation with Gunther at ringside.Please credit The Coach &amp; Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you take quotes from the first half of this article.