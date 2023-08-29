WWE RAW broke a major record tonight - Reports

The latest episode of WWE RAW was live from FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, and it featured several interesting matches and segments.

WWE has been flourishing under the control of Triple H. From gripping storylines to sky-high attendance records, the company has been able to break commercial records on a regular basis.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, internal WWE records indicated that the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in Memphis is the highest-grossing RAW in the history of the market.

This week's episode continued to build up the match card for Payback 2023. One major match was added to the card as it was announced that the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be defending their titles against the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest at the event.

The main event of the night saw Becky Lynch face Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match, with Trish Stratus being ringside. The Man won the match after performing a Manhandle Slam on her opponent. The Hall of Famer is set to face Lynch in a Steel Cage Match at Payback.

This week's episode was a commercial success as WWE managed to further the storylines for Payback.

