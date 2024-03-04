WWE RAW star gives Ivar hilarious new nickname 

A WWE Superstar gave Ivar of The Viking Raiders a new nickname on his birthday.

Ivar has been causing havoc since wrestling as a singles star as his partner Erik recovers from neck surgery. He's been very impressive, pulling out shocking moves such as a moonsault despite his massive size.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has wins against Kofi Kingston, Akira Tozawa, Otis, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews. He'll likely continue wrestling in the mid-card until Erik's return, which could be later this year.

Ivar turned 40 on Sunday and was greeted on Instagram by his faction member Valhalla. She called him "Toddles," which is a new nickname he might not want to use in the ring. He probably prefers his other nicknames like "War Beard" and "War King."

"Happy Birthday Toddles," Valhalla wrote.

It's a term of endearment between two real-life friends. "Toddles" is also a likely play on Ivar's real name – Todd Smith. He has also wrestled as Todd Hanson and Hanson during his career.

Ivar open to face WWE Hall of Famer for his retirement match

Goldberg lashed out at Vince McMahon last December on the Steven & Captain Evil podcast for not giving him a retirement match. He was unhappy that the former WWE Chairman never fulfilled his promise to give him a proper final bout.

"I put myself in a horribly sh*tty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and give him what he wanted," Goldberg said. "Problem is, he never held up his bargain. Vince is a piece of sh*t as far as I'm concerned."

Ivar took to social media to call out Goldberg and told his followers that he's open to facing him in his retirement match.

"If you are looking, I'll have that retirement match with you," Ivar wrote.

At the age of 57, Goldberg might have enough left in his tank to have one more match. With Vince McMahon out of WWE already, Goldberg could finally have his retirement match if the TKO Board or someone like Nick Khan or Triple H wants it to happen.

