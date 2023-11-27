WWE RAW star reacts ahead of massive tag team turmoil clash involving recently returned team and The New Day

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW is slated to feature a colossal Tag Team Turmoil Match, where the victors will earn an opportunity to challenge for the prestigious Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Last week, General Manager Adam Pearce officially confirmed the match lineup. The bout is scheduled to include The New Day, DIY, Imperium, the Alpha Academy, the Creed Brothers, and the returning Indus Sher duo of Sanga and Veer.

Ahead of the show, Ivy Nile took to Twitter in support of her Creed Brothers stablemates, backing them to claim victory in the high-stakes encounter.

"Always betting on my boys #CreedBrothers," Ivy Nile shared.

Check out Ivy Nile's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This upcoming match is set to be Indus Sher's first televised appearance since June 2023 when they competed against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on an episode of WWE RAW.

A former WWE writer recently spoke about Ivy Nile

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile have made an impressive showing since being called up to WWE's main roster.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo voiced his apprehensions about Nile's ability to resonate with the audience, stating that the former NXT Superstar seemed to lack what he referred to as the 'IT' factor.

“What is the chances that she ever gets over? Like seriously bro, what would the Vegas odds be of Ivy Nile ever getting over? The IT factor in professional wrestling is out the window. There was a point in time, bro, where the only way you were getting on the roster was if you had the IT factor. That was the only way you ever get on… those days are so fr*****g gone, bro,” Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented star.

What have you made of the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile's run on the main roster so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here