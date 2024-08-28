WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Results: Current champion loses title match to fierce rival, Cody Rhodes and Gunther in action (Oberhausen, 08/27)

The WWE roster stopped in Oberhausen, Germany, on August 27 for another live event on the road to Bash in Berlin. The show featured top names from RAW and SmackDown in action ahead of the upcoming premium live event in Berlin.

The house show started with a Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship, in which LA Knight successfully defended his coveted title against Shinsuke Nakamura, Ludwig Kaiser, and Sheamus.

The title match was followed by tag team action, in which DIY won over Pretty Deadly.

Next up, Bayley faced Nia Jax for the Women's Championship. The match also saw Tiffany Stratton come out to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase when both women were down.

However, Jax got back on her feet and questioned her ally's intentions. Stratton then attacked Bayley to distract Jax, costing her the match due to DQ.

Naomi made the save for The Role Model, setting up a tag team match. In the end, the babyfaces stood tall.

On the card, Gunther defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Ilja Dragunov. While the Mad Dragon put on a good fight, the Ring General could walk out with gold still around his waist.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were also in action in Oberhausen. The duo defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in a two-on-two match. This was followed by the WWE Tag Team Championship match in which the Bloodline defeated A-Town Down Under and the Street Profits.

The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who faced a familiar name in the main event. The American Nightmare put his title on the line against AJ Styles. Like their last few meetings, the result was the same this time, and the champion managed to retain his title.

Complete WWE Road to Bash in Berlin Results

Here are the complete results from the house show in Oberhausen, Germany, courtesy of Wrestlingnutshell.com

