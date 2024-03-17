WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Cody Rhodes beats rival, current champions suffer loss, Rhea Ripley defends title (Augusta 03/16)

WWE held the latest Road to WrestleMania Live Event in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday, March 16.

On the show, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, while Cody Rhodes beat Drew McIntyre to win their street fight in the main event.

The show opened with a match between R-Truth and Dominik Mysterio. The opening match turned into a six-man tag match after interference from The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and Damian Priest were joined by Mysterio as they took on R-Truth and The New Day. The babyfaces defeated The Judgment Day and Dom Dom.

Also on the show were big wins for AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, who beat Carlito and Shinsuke Nakamura in single matches, respectively. Bloodline member Solo Sikoa was in action as he lost a singles match to LA Knight. We also saw the giant Omos make an appearance on the show with MVP on his side, where he defeated Akira Tozawa.

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY was in action in a tag team match. She teamed up with fellow Damage CTRL member and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Kairi Sane. They came up short against Bianca Belair and Naomi on the night.

In the main event, The American Nightmare got a huge win over Drew McIntyre after losing to the same opponent on RAW recently. Cody will hope this win gives him the momentum he requires to have a successful WrestleMania.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Augusta, Georgia, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

R-Truth defeats Dominik Mysterio Via DQ

R-Truth and The New Day defeat The Judgment Day (Balor, Priest, Mysterio)

AJ Styles defeats Carlito

WWE Women's World Title match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeats Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a title match

LA Knight defeats Solo Sikoa

Omos defeats Akira Tozawa

Naomi & Bianca Belair defeat IYO SKY & Kairi Sane

Cody Rhodes defeats Drew McIntyre in a street fight