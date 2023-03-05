WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Cody Rhodes gets help from top faction, Seth Rollins faces former rival (Syracuse, New York, 3/4) 

The WWE RAW roster stopped over in Syracuse, New York, for a weekly live event. The show emanated from the War Memorial Arena and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The event kicked off with a tag team match where Dakota Kai and IYO SKY took on Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. However, it soon turned into a six-woman tag team bout after Bayley caused interference. The babyfaces were joined by Asuka, who picked up the win for her team.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. were also in action in Syracuse. The duo reignited their rivalry with The Judgment Day as they took on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest in a tag team match. Gallows and Anderson have been without AJ Styles since last year after The Phenomenal One was injured at a house show. The duo defeated Priest and Dominik to pick up the victory.

The two teams also played a part in the Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes match later in the night. The American Nightmare was joined by Gallows and Anderson after The Judgment Day tried to use the numbers advantage. Rhodes secured the victory after a hard-fought battle.

Elsewhere on the show, Bronson Reed defeated Elias in a singles match. Dolph Ziggler also picked up a victory over Mustafa Ali, while Johnny Gargano scored one over Baron Corbin.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Austin Theory in a No DQ Match for the United States Championship. The Visionary came up short in his attempt to recapture the Stars and Stripes title.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete results from the WWE Live Event in Syracuse, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Candice LaRae and Michin (Mia Yim): ruled No Contest due to interference from Bayley Asuka, Candice LeRae and Michin ( Mia Yim ) def. Damage CTRL Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio Bronson Reed def. Elias Cody Rhodes def. Finn Balor Dolph Ziggler def. Mustafa Ali Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin Via Submission WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

