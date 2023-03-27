WWE Road to WrestleMania Results: Former champion returns amidst heel stable's reunion rumors, Cody Rhodes punishes The Bloodline [Denver, CO, 03/27]

WWE booked another solid live event at the Road to WrestleMania Supershow this Sunday.

The promotion headed to Denver, Colorado, where top superstars from RAW and SmackDown put up a solid showing at the Ball Arena. The night featured three championship matches, with each title retained.

WWE fans welcomed hometown hero Bobby Lashley, who appeared as a guest on Miz TV. The All Mighty has barely appeared on television since Bray Wyatt's absence derailed plans for their rumored match at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory interrupted the show, which led to him putting his United States Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Lashley and The Miz. Theory retained his gold, but the crowd reserved its praise for The All Mighty. His return appears to be a positive sign amidst recent Hurt Business reunion rumors.

Cody Rhodes faced The Bloodline and emerged victorious. He joined forces with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The American Nightmare picked up a win for his team. He was also involved in a verbal confrontation with Solo Sikoa, whom he will face tomorrow night on RAW.

What else happened at WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow?

The live event also saw two top champions put their titles on the line. Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Chelsea Green. In a triple-threat match, Charlotte Flair retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville.

Another six-man tag team bout of the night saw The Brawling Brutes defeat Imperium. Asuka teamed up with 'Michin' Mia Yim for a match against Damage CTRL and secured the win for her side. Lastly, Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a singles match.

Below are the complete results of the WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Denver, CO:

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Chelsea Green

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Bronson Reed def. Johnny Gargano

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan

Asuka & Michin (Mia Yim) def. Damage Control (IYO SKY & Dakota Kai) (with Bayley)

WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. Bobby Lashley and The Miz

Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. The Bloodline (The Usos & Solo Sikoa)

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes