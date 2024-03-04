WWE's latest signing and former AEW star sends cryptically emotional message after Sting's retirement

One of WWE's latest signings recently took to social media to send a cryptically emotional message after AEW star Sting's retirement. The name in question is Shawn Spears.

The 43-year-old's first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2006 to 2009. He then returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second stint from 2013 to 2019. Spears started performing for All Elite Wrestling in 2019 but announced his departure in December 2023. The Chairman recently made his second WWE return on last week's episode of NXT, where he attacked Ridge Holland. The duo are set to lock horns on this week's edition of the show.

At the recently concluded AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View, wrestling legend Sting battled in his retirement match, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to lock horns with The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer's legendary career ended perfectly as he and Allin successfully defended their tag team title.

Shawn Spears recently took to Twitter to post a cryptically emotional message after Sting's retirement. The star wrote that he believes wrestling is the best.

"Wrestling is the f**kin best. All of it," Spears wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of his tweet below:

Screenshot of Shawn Spears' tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Sting said AEW President Tony Khan assured him that he would "go out the right way"

During the post-show press conference, Sting said that AEW President Tony Khan assured him that he would be treated better than he was in other promotions, and Khan even gave the WWE Hall of Famer confidence for his retirement.

"The very first conversation I had with Tony really, really said a lot. Because he just had something about him that just told me, 'I am gonna make sure you retire the right way, that you are gonna go out the right way. I don't like the way you have been treated over here and over there. You will not be treated like that here.' ... The brand just really seemed to fit me. I was their brand and they were mine."

Sting added that he did not feel this confident even in TNA or WWE, calling AEW "the whole package."

"It's like WCW all those years, and then to be with TNA. It kinda felt that way, but not really. It never fully got there for me. And then WWE, it was never quite fully there for me. But this here, the whole package, I just had a great appreciation for the whole package."

The star has yet to reveal how he plans to spend his retired life and whether he will be in a backstage role in AEW. It remains to be seen what the Hall of Famer has planned for his future.

Did you like Sting's retirement match? Let us know in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!