WWE is sacrificing wrestlers to build Roman Reigns up for anticipated clash against major superstar, says veteran

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since turning heel in 2020.

Recently, wrestling veteran Vince Russo claimed the company is sacrificing its talents to groom The Tribal Chief for his potential rematch against Cody Rhodes.

Reigns captured the Universal Championship in August 2020. He later unified it with the WWE Title. Over the past three years, the leader of The Bloodline defeated many challengers, including Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso. He defended his title successfully against LA Knight earlier this month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Russo slammed the company for "sacrificing talent" to build Reigns up for a second clash with The American Nightmare.

"The system is very flawed because, bro, they're sacrificing... Reigns is going over all these guys to build him up for freaking Cody. And, bro, I am telling you nobody outside of the WWE Universe gives a sh*t about Cody Rhodes, bro. So, you're sacrificing all this talent to get there," he said. [From 06:48 to 07:11]

WWE SmackDown star wants to win Roman Reigns' title

Despite holding the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships since joining the Stamford-based company in 2015, Montez Ford has never had a shot at Roman Reigns' championship.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Podcast, the 33-year-old expressed his desire to become a World Champion. He explained that he would not allow other stuff to affect his motivation to achieve his goal.

"That's always just been a goal just like I wanna be WWE Champion, World Champion. And that's always been something that's always been distilled within me. But being part of the WWE and you get responsibilities, you get tasks, you get missions, you get objectives, and then you perform them to the best of your abilities. And it's kind of like the same thing with life, you know exactly where you wanna go but you don't let, like, the stuff that you have to do to get there hinder you or stop the motivation or make you go like, 'Oh, it's not happening,'" he said.

