WWE sends out document highlighting new "relationship policy"

WWE has reportedly sent out a new document regarding relationships in the workplace. There are several couples currently on the company's roster.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is married to popular star Becky Lynch. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are an item; Jimmy Uso is married to Naomi, The Miz to Maryse, and Charlotte Flair is married to Andrade. The promotion has released a new document detailing what to do when entering a consensual relationship with a coworker.

The document instructs talent to report the relationship to Human Resources and cooperate if any actions are taken due to a conflict of interest. The employee must then agree to the Consensual Relationship Policy and meet the company's expectations moving forward.

Expand Tweet

The document also noted that "consensual relationships can compromise the integrity of supervisory responsibility, create the potential for abuse of authority or cause problems due to perceptions of favoritism by others." Vince McMahon resigned from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after being accused of sex trafficking by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Becky Lynch on why there are so many couples in WWE

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch recently commented on why she believes there are so many couples in wrestling.

The Man spoke to New York Post to promote her memoir, which was released today, and discussed the amount of couples in the company. She said that they are traveling with very attractive athletes all year round and it is a very unique situation.

"You got a bunch of good looking athletes in the same spot that are on the road 52 weeks a year that are in this very unique world that people outside of it may not understand. And I mean, eveybody's hot," she added. [H/T: New York Post]

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon may be the most prominent example of a power couple in professional wrestling. Stephanie McMahon resigned from the company after Vince McMahon was unanimously elected WWE Executive Chairman of the Board last January. She has not returned to the company since Vince McMahon's resignation from TKO Group Holdings earlier this year.