WWE not signing 6 ft 1 in Anoa'i family member amid The Bloodline program would be a "goddamn crime," says Jim Cornette

Wrestling manager Jim Cornette is surprised WWE hasn't signed a member of The Anoa'i family yet.

The name in question is Jacob Fatu. For those unaware, Fatu is the real-life cousin of Solo Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy Uso. The 280-pound Samoan has become a dominating force of nature in MLW. Jacob is the longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion of the promotion, a title he held for 819 days.

Despite his tremendous success, he hasn't received a contract from WWE yet. Jacob Fatu has previously expressed his desire to be a part of The Bloodline storyline, but the Stamford-based promotion has reportedly turned him down.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette said it would be a 'godd*mn crime' if WWE didn't sign Jacob Fatu:

"If WWE and whoever their creative brain trust is does not attempt to or complete signing Jacob Fatu to be part of that f****** thing and unleash him while he still can do this stuff on the world, it's a godd*mn crime. He's like the man in the iron mask. He's f****** insanely good f****** talent closed up in a godd*mn bell tower somewhere, and nobody can see him or f****** experience it. I don't get it. Unless he was with [Marty] Jannetty down by the railroad tracks that day, I would think any other offense that he may have committed in his life would be godd*mn negotiable at this point," Cornette said. [From 06:23 to 07:15]

Hall of Famer blasts Jey Uso following his WWE RAW victory

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW this week, Jey Uso defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.

However, Bill Apter criticized the match while speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. The Hall of Fame journalist believes Jey Uso got "murdered" this past week, and he doesn't see him as a potential contender to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match:

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble."

Nevertheless, Jey finally ended his winless drought since coming to RAW a few months ago. With Royal Rumble on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if he will get a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship after defeating an Imperium member.

