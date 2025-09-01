WWE star Bayley issues an apology after breakdown

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to send a message after the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The Role Model was not happy after what went down in the main event of the show.

Ad

Although Bayley was not in action in Paris, her friend, CM Punk, competed in a huge title match. The Best in the World locked horns with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship. Everyone involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action inside the ring.

In the final stages of the match, it seemed like Punk was going to avenge himself by reclaiming the gold as he hit a GTS on Rollins, before going in for another one. However, as The Second City Saint was looking to hit another GTS on his opponent, Becky Lynch made a surprise interference to help her husband retain the title.

Ad

Trending

This did not sit well with Bayley, and she broke down on X/Twitter while reacting to it. The Role Model seemingly called The Man stupid and an idiot for costing her friend the world title. The former Damage CTRL member has now taken to X/Twitter once again to issue an apology after her breakdown.

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

"Lol sorry about that guys. Everything will be okay. I’LL JUST KEEP WORKING MY LITTLE A** OFFF!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Ad

Check out her post here.

WWE star Bayley took shots at Wade Barrett for calling Becky Lynch The GOAT

During Clash in Paris 2025, commentator Wade Barrett called Becky Lynch the greatest of all time. This did not sit well with Lynch's arch nemesis, Bayley, and she reacted to it on X/Twitter.

The former WWE Women's Champion wrote that she believed Barrett was "dumber than Michael Cole" for calling Becky The GOAT.

Ad

"BECKY, THE GREATEST, @StuBennett?!??!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA DUMBER THAN MICHAEL COLE!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

Many people expect Bayley to go after Becky Lynch's WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the former Damage CTRL member's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!