WWE star CM Punk opens up about his "insane" journey in the wrestling industry

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently spoke about his time in the company and how he has been feeling of late.

Punk made his return to the main roster back in November during the final minutes of Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk then confirmed his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble event and is reported to have a feud with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. He also faced Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio during WWE's Live Holiday Tour at both Madison Square Garden, New York, and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Ahead of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where he came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, Punk spoke about how his life in the wrestling industry has been tumultuous over the past ten years. He also commented on his "insane" return to the company and how the reception from the WWE Universe had been.

“Gosh, how did we get here? We’re here… the last six months have been absolutely insane because the last ten years have been tumultuous and insane. And, this is a business filled with prideful men and egos and big scary dudes who will fight at the drop of a hat, so that’s what you get, that’s what this is. So, me coming back here, it’s exciting because of all those things – because it’s dangerous, because you don’t know what will happen." [H/T- WrestleTalk]

He also went on to state that he was back to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania, which has been a lifelong dream.

WWE Superstar R-Truth shared his honest opinion after watching CM Punk's return

WWE Superstar R-Truth spoke about his honest reaction after witnessing CM Punk's return to the company.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Truth mentioned that he was as surprised as everyone else during Punk's return.

He heaped praise on the legend, as he stated that Punk can be molded in any possible way, and he would still bring in that pop from the audience.

"I was just as surprised as everybody else. Very surprised. I love Phil, I think Punk is good for business, you can't take nothing away from him, you know. At the same time, you d*mn sure can't get in the way of Cody Rhodes. He has got his story he is trying to finish. In same form or fashion, I am a part of that story too, you know. But he need to tell it, with somebody else." [3:03 onwards]

It would be interesting to see how things turn out for CM Punk following the Royal Rumble 2024.

