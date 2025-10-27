WWE star confirms that he isn't El Grande Americano

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser has confirmed that he isn't El Grande Americano. While all signs have pretty much confirmed that Kaiser is the man behind the Americano mask, the 35-year-old himself has denied the same.The El Grande Americano character debuted in March after Chad Gable went on his &quot;quest&quot; to discover the ways of lucha libre. WWE never officially confirmed if Gable was portraying the Americano character. However, it was more than likely to be him.Following Gable's injury, the Americano character underwent a massive change. On Instagram, Kaiser paid tribute to the man behind the mask by claiming that he is a big fan. &quot;Soy super fan de este vato! Im a big fan of this guy! #LK,&quot; wrote Kaiser.Check out Kaiser's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLudwig Kaiser detailed how he signed with the WWELudwig Kaiser opened up about signing with the Stamford-based company, revealing that William Regal cancelled a tour in Germany to get the 35-year-old star to sign with the company.Speaking with Kennt Jeder in an interview, Kaiser opened up about his signing. He said:&quot;Actually, a tour through Germany was originally planned and they wanted to look at talent everywhere in Germany and then Mr. William Regal said, we'll take this guy, cancel the tour, we don't need anyone else. It's either him or no one at all. And then they called me and said, listen, you don't need to do a tryout. Which is a huge, a huge exception. I don't know of anyone else where that was the case. Everyone did a tryout at some point. All of them several, actually. Several tryouts and so on and so forth, but yes, I then had the great privilege of getting involved.&quot;El Grande Americano has been making moves across WWE and AAA. He also saved Dominik Mysterio at the recently concluded AAA Heroes Inmortales.