WWE star could "get killed on national TV" for doing the unthinkable at Survivor Series: WarGames, according to fans

Survivor Series: WarGames is on the horizon, and many WWE fans are hoping to see CM Punk return at the show. However, many believe that a 33-year-old WWE star’s actions could get him in trouble if he does the unthinkable at the show.

Punk’s return has been the hottest topic in the build-up to Survivor Series: WarGames. While he may not return to WWE on Saturday, many fans want to see him there.

The creative team has tried to squash many rumors by announcing Randy Orton as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes’ team for WarGames. However, fans still hope to see The Best in the World return at the Premium Live Event.

A fan recently took to Twitter to pitch a great idea for 33-year-old heel Grayson Waller. The fan wrote that Waller could generate nuclear heat by coming out to Punk’s entrance music on Saturday to piss off fans.

Expand Tweet

The idea drew a mixed response from fans. Many believe that it would help Grayson Waller become a next-level heel. However, others believe that the fans in Chicago would go as far as to cause him physical harm if he decided to toy with them.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans reacted to the idea

Most believe it would be dangerous for Grayson Waller

Waller is currently part of a tag team alongside Austin Theory. The two are looking to make it big on SmackDown as a pair. They have the potential to become future world champions, but it seems like it will take them some time to polish their skills.

CM Punk could make a return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

As noted earlier, the creative team has looked to shoot down rumors regarding CM Punk’s return on Saturday by announcing Randy Orton’s return from injury.

However, that may be a way to throw off fans and keep Punk’s return a surprise.

Fans have been hoping to see The Best in the World back in WWE since he was fired from AEW. That could happen in Chicago this week, and Punk could return for a surprise match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Alternatively, he could return at the end of the men’s WarGames match to attack one of the superstars and kickstart a new rivalry. It would be the perfect way to make Survivor Series a massive event.

Do you want to see Grayson Waller troll some CM Punk fans at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.