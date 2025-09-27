WWE star injured; last-minute change to title match announced

A WWE star recently suffered an injury. The company was forced to make a last-minute change to her match.Lainey Reid has been a constant feature on WWE NXT over the past few weeks. She even challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Title on the June 10 episode of the black and silver brand. Despite this loss, Lainey had impressed the management in NXT, and she was included as part of the Speed Title tournament. She defeated Faby Apache in the first round and then beat Candice LeRae in the finals to become the number one contender for the Speed Title at No Mercy.Ahead of this Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels posted to social media announcing that Lainey Reid suffered an injury last night during training and was not medically cleared to compete at No Mercy 2025. However, he stated that Sol Ruca will still defend the Speed Title, but he didn't reveal who she was facing.&quot;It's some late breaking news. I was just informed by our medical team that late last night, Lainey Reid was injured during training. Therefore, she is not medically cleared to compete tonight for the Speed Championship. That being said, Sol Ruca will still defend the Speed Championship tonight at No Mercy. Tune in and find out exactly who her opponent will be.&quot;WWE has planned a stacked card of matches for No MercyDespite this minor setback, WWE has planned a stacked card for NXT No Mercy. The most highly anticipated match of the night is the weaponized steel cage match between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe. Ricky Saints will also compete in the biggest match of his career when he faces Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.Jacy Jayne will also defend her title against Lola Vice, and Sol Ruca will defend the Speed Championship against a mystery opponent. Ethan Page will also defend the NXT North American Championship against Tavion Heights.It will be interesting to see who will replace Lainey Reid in the Speed Title match.If you use the quote from teh first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.